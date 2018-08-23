AstraZeneca's Bevespi Aerosphere shows mixed results in late-stage COPD study

A Phase 3 clinical trial, AERISTO, evaluating AstraZeneca's (NYSE:AZN) Bevespi Aerosphere (glycopyrronium/formoterol fumarate) in patients with moderate-to-very severe chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) met one endpoint but failed on two others.

Bevespi Aerosphere demonstrated non-inferiority (no worse than) to GlaxoSmithKline's (NYSE:GSK) ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium/vilanterol) on peak expiratory volume in one second (FEV1) but did not show superiority on peak FEV1 or non-inferiority on trough FEV1.

Dr. Colin Reisner, Head of Respiratory, Global Medicines Development, says “The efficacy and safety of Bevespi Aerosphere has been established by the Phase III PINNACLE trial programme involving more than 5,000 patients. The performance of Bevespi Aerosphere in AERISTO is inconsistent with previous data. A full analysis is underway to understand and characterise these findings and will be presented at a forthcoming medical meeting.”

Bevespi Aerosphere is currently approved in the U.S. and Canada for the long-term maintenance treatment of airflow obstruction in COPD patients. A marketing application in Europe is currently under EMA review with an action date later this year.