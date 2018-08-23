The Children's Place +7% after sales soar

The Children's Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) reports comparable sales jetted up 13.2% during Q2 to smash the consensus estimate for a gain of 8.9%. Total sales were up 20% Y/Y.

The retailer generated operating income of $15.7M during the quarter vs. $12.7M anticipated and

Looking ahead, The Children's Place expects full-year revenue of $1.945B to $1.955B vs. $1.920B to $1.935B prior and $1.93B consensus. EPS of $8.09-$8.29 is anticipated vs. $7.95-$8.20 prior and $8.09 consensus. "We have significant runway ahead of us through the continued successful execution of our multi-year strategic growth initiatives," says CEO Jane Elfers.