Alibaba beats Q2 with 61% revenue growth, cloud nearly doubles

Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) gains 2.7% premarket on Q1 beats with a 61% Y/Y revenue growth.

Revenue breakdown (in RMB): Core Commerce, 69.19B (+61% Y/Y, FactSet estimate: 70.19B); Cloud Computing, 4.7B (+93%, FS: 4.66B); Digital Media and Entertainment, 5.98B (+46%, FS: 5.51B); Innovation Initiatives and Others, 1.06B (+64%, FS:870.9M).

Annual active buyers grew 24M Y/Y to 576M.

Mobile MAU on China retail marketplaces totaled 634M compared to 617M in last year’s quarter.

Capital expenditures totaled RMB11.21B.

Cash from operations came in at RMB36.12B and FCF at RMB26.36B.

Earnings call is scheduled for 7:30 AM Eastern with a webcast available here.

Press release.

Peer movement: Shares of rival JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) are up 1.1% premarket

Previously: Alibaba beats by $0.01, beats on revenue (Aug. 23)