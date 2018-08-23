Citi Trends increases FY2018 EPS outlook

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) reports comparable-store sales rose 3.3% in Q2.

Gross margin rate improved 80 bps to 39.3%.

SG&A expense rate leveraged 180 bps to 34.2%.

Inventory +5.2% to $$138.8M.

Store count +9 Y/Y to 554.

The Company increased Diluted EPS guidance of $1.65 to $1.75 for FY2018.

For Q3, total sales are expected to increase in a range of 2% to 3% in and diluted EPS in the range of -$0.03 to $0.02.

CTRN -0.31% premarket.

