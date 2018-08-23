More on CIBC Q3: Strong performance in U.S. commercial & wealth business

Canadian Bank of Imperial Commerce (NYSE:CM) Q3 adjusted EPS of C$3.08 beats consensus by C$0.13, helped by diversified growth in Canadian segments and strong performance in U.S. commercial and wealth business.

Compares with Q2 adjusted EPS of C$2.95 and C$2.77 a year ago.

Boosts quarterly dividend to C$1.36 per common share from C$1.33.

Q3 provision for credit losses C$241M vs. C$212M in Q2 and C$209M a year ago; higher PCL driven by the restructuring of sovereign loans in Barbados.

Q3 CET1 ratio (all-in basis) 11.3% vs. 11.2% in Q2 and 10.4% a year earlier: adjusted ROE 17.1% vs. 17.4% in Q2 and 17.3% a year ago.

Adjusted net income by segment: