More on CIBC Q3: Strong performance in U.S. commercial & wealth business

Canadian Bank of Imperial Commerce (NYSE:CM) Q3 adjusted EPS of C$3.08 beats consensus by C$0.13, helped by diversified growth in Canadian segments and strong performance in U.S. commercial and wealth business.
Compares with Q2 adjusted EPS of C$2.95 and C$2.77 a year ago.
Boosts quarterly dividend to C$1.36 per common share from C$1.33.
Q3 provision for credit losses C$241M vs. C$212M in Q2 and C$209M a year ago; higher PCL driven by the restructuring of sovereign loans in Barbados.
Q3 CET1 ratio (all-in basis) 11.3% vs. 11.2% in Q2 and 10.4% a year earlier: adjusted ROE 17.1% vs. 17.4% in Q2 and 17.3% a year ago.
Canadian personal and small business banking: C$643M vs C$586M in Q2 and C$562M Y/Y; revenue growth, expense management drive positive operating leverage of 5.2%.
Canadian commercial banking and wealth management: C$350M vs C$310M in Q2 and C$291M a year ago; solid volume growth in commercial banking with loans and deposits each up 10% Y/Y.
U.S. commercial banking and wealth management: C$171M vs C$142M in Q2 and C$45M a year ago; CIBC Bank USA period-end loans up 14% Y/Y, period-end deposits up 13% Y/Y.
Capital markets: C$265M vs. C$249M in Q2 and C$252M a year ago; strong trading revenue, especially in equities and FX.
Canadian real estate secured personal lending 90+ days total mortgages delinquency rate 0.24% in Q3 vs. 0.25% in Q2.
Canadian uninsured residential mortgage originations in Q3 of $9B.
