Engility wins $85M Navy Systems Engineering contract

Engility (NYSE:EGL) will support NAWCAD Code AIR 4.1 by providing systems engineering, analysis, development and testing of Naval Aviation warfare systems and will also help introduce these systems into Naval aircraft, and support them over their life-cycle.

"We look forward to studying, analyzing and developing new methods, tools, training and environments for application across the entire life-cycle of Naval Aviation," said Lynn Dugle, chairman, president and CEO of Engility. "We are proud to leverage our expertise in model-based systems engineering to keep the Navy ahead of their evolving missions around the world."