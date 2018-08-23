Lannett expects hit to goodwill from Jerome Stevens exit

Lannett Company (NYSEMKT:LCI) reports that it expects the termination of its product distribution contract with Jerome Stevens Pharmaceuticals (JSP) to trigger an impairment to goodwill and certain long-term assets in FQ1 2019. As of June 30, goodwill was $339.6M.

Net sales of JSP products were totaled $253.1M in fiscal 2018, representing almost 37% of the company's sales, the majority from levothyroxine sodium ($245.9M), with gross margins of ~60%.

Shares are up 4% premarket on light volume.

Previously: Jerome Stevens nixes distribution deal with Lannett; shares down 26% premarket (Aug. 20)