Another boost for the A330neo

BOC Aviation (OTC:BCCVY) will buy eight A330neo jets from Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) at a list price of $2.4B.

Asia's second-biggest aircraft lessor will lease the aircraft to Jakarta-based Lion Air Group, with deliveries scheduled for 2019 and 2020. Lion Air has the option to buy four of the aircraft on delivery.

The fresh order comes after the largest customer for the A330neo, AirAsia X, last month expanded an order by 34 jets to 100, helping to ease doubts over the model's relatively slow sales.