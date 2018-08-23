Leju surges 26% after a surprise profit in Q2

Leju (NYSE:LEJU) climbs 26% in premarket after unexpectedly posting a profit in Q2.

Q2 non-GAAP net income of 2 cents per ADS compares with consensus estimate for a loss of 6 cents. In the year-ago period, non-GAAP loss per ADS was 31 cents.

Q2 total revenue $122.7M rose 32% to $122.7M Y/Y; e-commerce services revenue jumped 37% to $87.6M.

Sees Q3 total revenue $120M-$130M, which would be up 26%-37% from Q3 2017's $95.2M.

"We're encouraged by our second quarter performance, especially the return to profitability as a result of both revenue growth and effective cost control," says CEO Geoffrey He." Despite continued policy tightening in China's real estate market, our strategy will remain focused on deepening penetration in lower-tier cities, improving operational efficiency and enhancing our media influence, with the aim to maintain profitability in the second half of this year."

Selling, general, and administrative expenses of $94.7M fell 20% from $117.9M Y/Y, primarily from staff cuts and lower marketing expenses related to its e-commerce business.

