Dosing underway in uniQure's mid-stage study of gene therapy AMT-061 in hemophilia B

The first patient has been treated in an open-label Phase 2b dose-confirmation clinical trial evaluating uniQure's (NASDAQ:QURE) AAV5-based gene therapy in patients with moderately severe-to-severe hemophilia B, a Breakthrough Therapy-tagged indication in the U.S. and PRIME in Europe.

Three participants will receive a single IV infusion of 2x1013 vc/kg and will be evaluated for six-to-eight weeks to assess Factor IX activity.

Enrollment is underway in a Phase 3 study, HOPE-B, evaluating the safety and efficacy of AMT-061 in ~50 adult hemophilia B patients. Dosing should start in Q1 2019.