1-800-Flowers posts FQ4 loss

1-800-Flowers (NASDAQ:FLWS) reports a loss of $0.13 per share in FQ4 to beat the expectation of analysts by a penny.

Sales fell 4% to $230M, driven lower by a 23% drop in the gourmet foods/gift baskets business due largely to a calendar shift on the timing of Easter.

Gross profit fell 50 bps to 40.5% of sales. Operating expenses as a percentage of sales were down 10 bps to 45.4%.

Looking ahead, the company sees full-year revenue growth of 5% to 7% and full-year EPS of $0.38 to $0.42 vs. $0.54 consensus.

Previously: 1-800 FLOWERS.COM beats by $0.01, beats on revenue (Aug. 23)