Baytex Energy closes Raging River deal, revises Q4, FY 2019 production

Baytex Energy Trust (NYSE:BTE) +2% premarket after announcing the closing of its merger with Raging River Exploration (OTC:RRENF) and establishing a new $300M term loan facility secured by Raging River's assets.

BTE says the additional facility, combined with $575M in existing facilities, increases its credit capacity to ~$1.05B with $500M undrawn.

BTE revises FY 2018 production guidance to 79K-81K boe/day from its earlier outlook of 68K-72K boe/day with $450M-$550M in exploration and development capex vs. $325M-$375M previously.

For Q4, BTE sees production of 97K-99K boe/day, based on exploration and development capex of $275M-$325M in H2 2018.

For FY 2019, BTE forecasts production of 100K-105K boe/day (85% oil and natural gas liquids), with debt adjusted production per share growth of ~12% and exploration and development capex of $750M-$850M.