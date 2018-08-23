RioCan REIT completes leasing at Bathurst College Centre development

RioCan REIT says it's leased about 98% of its new Toronto development, Bathurst College Centre, after signing a lease with a leading, international technology company.

The mixed-use development also gets tenants led by FreshCo. (Sobeys), Winners, and Scotiabank, which are expected to open in spring of 2019.

The technology company will occupy about 28,000 square feet starting in spring 2018, and University Health Network will occupy an additional 40,000 square feet starting in summer of 2019.

Source: Press Release

