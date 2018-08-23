Tyson Foods selects FoodLogiQ to connect supply chain

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) has selected FoodLogiQ Connect's Manage + Monitor product for global supply chain visibility, streamlined supplier management, and quality issue tracking and reporting.

"Tyson Foods and FoodLogiQ are aligned in our commitment to food quality, safety and transparency," says Stillwell. "We're both innovators within the food industry, always staying in front of emerging food and technology trends, and both believe in providing superior products to our customers. Tyson Foods strives to work with business partners who help us elevate and enhance our performance, and we look forward to working with FoodLogiQ."