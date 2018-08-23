Finisar +3% after Piper Jaffray upgrade on 2019 potential

Piper Jaffray upgrades Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR) from Neutral to Overweight and raises the price target from $18 to $26, a 39% upside to yesterday’s close.

Analyst Troy Jensen thinks demand in China is returning and notes the upcoming easy comps after five quarters of depressed demand.

Jensen sees the coming 400G cycle generating tailwinds next year while the company’s new CEO will improve cost structure and execution.

Finisar shares are up 3% premarket to $19.20.

Previously: Finisar -2.4% after Raymond James downgrade (Aug. 22)