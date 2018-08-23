South Africa's competition watchdog OKs Glencore's bid for Chevron assets

South Africa’s Competition Commission approves Glencore’s (OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY) ~$900M bid for Chevron’s (NYSE:CVX) local and Botswana assets, improving its chances of beating out a rival bid from China’s Sinopec (NYSE:SNP).

CVX agreed last year to sell its stake to SNP before Glencore moved in after reaching a deal with minority shareholders, who exercised pre-emptive rights on the sale.

Both deals have been approved by the competition watchdog subject to several conditions that include the preservation of jobs after the deal; it is now up to the Competition Tribunal, which makes the final ruling on deals and already has approved SNP's bid, to decide what to do.