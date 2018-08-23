A retailer with 'exceptional' mall traffic

"Our mall traffic was exceptional," notes The Children's Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) today in words that haven't been strung together often in the retail sector over the last few years.

The outlier jump in mall traffic could be a sign that the retailer along with Carter's (NYSE:CRI) will be long-term beneficiaries from the Babies "R" Us store closings as families of young children make the brick-and-mortar trek for shopping over Amazon.

PLCE is up 5.53% in premarket trading, while CRI hasn't opened for trading.

