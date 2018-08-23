Premarket analyst action - healthcare

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) initiated with Overweight rating and $25 (79% upside) price target at Cantor Fitzgerald. Shares up 3% premarket.

Alder Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR) initiated with Neutral rating and $21 (14% upside) price target at Cantor.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) initiated with Overweight rating and $27 (53% upside) price target at Cantor. Shares up 2% premarket.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) initiated with Overweight rating and $150 (28% upside) price target at Cantor after licensee AbbVie reported positive data on elagolix in women with uterine fibroids.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) initiated with Overweight rating and $90 (16% upside) price target at Cantor.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) initiated with Neutral rating and $26 (22% upside) price target at Cantor.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) and Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) initiated with Neutral ratings at Cantor.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) initiated with Buy rating and $71 (46% upside) price target at Ladenburg Thalmann.

Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) added to Short-Term Catalyst Call Buy List at Deutsche Bank.

Charles River Labs (NYSE:CRL) upgraded to Outperform with a $140 (16% upside) price target at Raymond James.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding (NYSE:BHVN) upgraded to Overweight at Cantor.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) upgraded to Overweight at Cantor. Shares up 1% premarket.

Aetna (NYSE:AET) downgraded to Neutral with a $202 (2% upside) price target at Cantor. Shares down a fraction premarket.