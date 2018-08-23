FSD Pharma reports positive pre-clinical results for CBD combination product

FSD Pharma (OTCPK:FSDDF) reports that its strategic R&D partner, SciCann Therapeutics, has achieved positive results in a pre-clinical efficacy study of its proprietary "Steady Stomach" CBD combination product for Inflammatory Bowel Disease.

The pre-clinical study demonstrated a 3-fold improved efficacy for the combination product, as compared to CBD alone. CBD alone arm achieved only a 27% improvement score as compared to the "Steady Stomach" combination treatment arm which achieved a 79% improvement score, thus almost completely alleviating the Colitis symptoms induced in the model animals.