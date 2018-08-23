Goldman confident with sales forecast for Horizon Pharma's gout drug Krystexxa despite potential threat from Selecta Bio's SEL-212

Citing first mover advantage, Goldman Sachs analyst Dana Flanders is "confident" in his sales forecast for Horizon Pharma's (NASDAQ:HZNP) Krystexxa (pegloticase) despite the potential threat from Selecta Biosciences' (NASDAQ:SELB) SEL-212. Updated data from an ongoing mid-stage study will be presented at ACR in October.

Both are uricase treatments but Selecta says SEL-212 is the only one that avoids immunogenicity.

Krystexxa has been on the U.S. market since September 2010.

