Dthera Sciences receives Breakthrough Device designation for alzheimer's focused development-stage product DTHR-ALZ

The FDA has granted Breakthrough Device designation to Dthera Sciences' (OTCQB:DTHR) development-stage product, DTHR-ALZ.

If approved, DTHR-ALZ, would become the first non-pharmacological prescription treatment for the symptoms of Alzheimer's disease.

The designation, akin to Breakthrough Therapy status for a drug, provides for more intensive guidance on development by the FDA, the involvement of more senior agency personnel, the assignment of a case manager and priority review of the marketing application.

DTHR-ALZ is not yet available for commercial use in the U.S.