David M. Katz named President and COO; Henry W. Flint named Vice Chairman

The Board of Directors of Coca-Cola Bottling (NASDAQ:COKE) has promoted David M. Katz as President and Chief Operating Officer and Henry W. Flint as a Vice Chairman of the Board, effective December 31.

The Board also approved the appointment of Mr. Katz to the Board and to succeed Mr. Flint on the Executive Committee of the Board.

Mr. Katz joined the Company in 2013 as Senior Vice President and Assistant to the Chairman and CEO and prior this he worked with Coca-Cola Enterprises, Inc. from 1993 to 2010 in various positions with increasing responsibilities.

Mr. Flint joined the Company in 2004 as Executive Vice President and has served on the Board since April 2007. Mr. Flint served as Vice Chairman of the Board from 2007 to 2012 and as President and Chief Operating Officer since August of 2012.