Bayer says no reason to re-evaluate Monsanto legal risks

Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY) says it sees no reason to re-assess the legal risks from Monsanto after the newly acquired unit was ordered to pay damages in a lawsuit over alleged links between glyphosate weedkiller and cancer.

“The safety assessment of glyphosate has not changed since the time of the acquisition,” although the full extent of the current glyphosate litigation was not foreseeable when Bayer assessed the value of Monsanto, Bayer CEO Werner Baumann reportedly told German newspaper Handelsblatt.

Bayer shares have lost more than 10% since Monsanto was ordered this month to pay $289M in damages in the first of potentially thousands of U.S. lawsuits over claims it did not warn of the cancer risks of glyphosate-based weedkillers such as Roundup.