BrainStorm's late-stage study of NurOwn in ALS to continue as planned; shares up 4% premarket

Thinly traded nano cap BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) is up 4% premarket on average volume on the heels of its announcement that the Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating its NurOwn cell therapy in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) will continue as planned.

An interim analysis by the independent Data Safety Monitoring Board did not identify any significant safety signals and recommended the continuation of the study.

82 participants have been enrolled to date with 61 currently active.

