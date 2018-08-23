Avinger completes enrollment in SCAN clinical study

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) has completed enrollment in the SCAN clinical study, a post-market study comparing optical coherence tomography (OCT) with intravascular ultrasound (IVUS) as a diagnostic imaging tool in the peripheral arteries.

Enrollment in the SCAN study was initiated at two centers in the U.S. in June with the goal of acquiring at least 115 matched images generated by OCT and IVUS from up to 20 subjects diagnosed with PAD. The study exceeded this goal with greater than 115 OCT and IVUS matched images captured at identical positions within vessel segments from 14 subjects.