KB Home announces the opening of The Gardens at Lake Jackson Ridge in Mascotte

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) announced the grand opening of The Gardens at Lake Jackson Ridge, the builder’s latest community of new single-family homes in Mascotte.

KB Home will host a grand opening celebration at The Gardens at Lake Jackson Ridge on Saturday, August 25 and Sunday, August 26 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., during which attendees may tour the two elegantly appointed model homes. Refreshments and family entertainment will be provided.

The company will be constructing one- and two-story homes and offering six distinct floor plans that range in size from 1,500 to 2,500 square feet and include up to four bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths.

Spacious great rooms, beautiful master suites, and dedicated laundry rooms are among the desirable features characteristic of all the KB homes at the community with the price beginning at low-$200,000s.

Press Release