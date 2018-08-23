Alibaba confirms raising $3B for its food delivery business

Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) and SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBF, OTCPK:SFTBY) invested $3B in Alibaba’s food delivery service Ele.me.

Alibaba merged Ele.me with Koubei and the combo will exist under a new holding company.

The consolidation of Koubei will lead to a material one-off revaluation gain after the transaction closes.

Alibaba shares are up 3.9% after this morning's earnings report. Peers on the move include JD.com (NASDAQ:JD), Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN), and Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS).

