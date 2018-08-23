Alleged DNC cyber attack was a subcontractor's security test

The alleged cyber attack on the Democratic National Committee that sent the party to the FBI was a subcontractor’s unauthorized security test.
The phishing site seems to trace back to the Michigan Democratic Party, technically a different entity from the national group, which might have set the site up as a type of security audit.
Cybersecurity stocks: Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW), FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE), Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT), Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP), Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT).
