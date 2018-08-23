Alleged DNC cyber attack was a subcontractor's security test

The alleged cyber attack on the Democratic National Committee that sent the party to the FBI was a subcontractor’s unauthorized security test.

The phishing site seems to trace back to the Michigan Democratic Party, technically a different entity from the national group, which might have set the site up as a type of security audit.

