GBH Insights forecasts 200M iPhone sales in next FY

GBH Insights thinks Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) could sell over the 200M iPhones currently expected in the next FY, which begins in October.

The firm sees a “window of opportunity” that could have iPhone upgrades as high as 350M over the next 12 to 18 months but says this is an ambitious target.

GBH joins the rumors that the LCD model might not go on sale with the expected OLED models in September. The firm expects the releases to come “staggered” over the next two to four months.

Source: Research note seen by 9to5Mac.

Apple shares are down 0.2% premarket to $214.70.

