Centerra Gold, Kyrgyz extend Kumtor settlement deadline for fifth time

Centerra Gold (OTCPK:CAGDF) says it agrees to further extend a deadline with the government of Kyrgyz Republic until Nov. 2 in an attempt to reach an agreement on ending a long-running dispute over its Kumtor mining operations.
The first longstop date - the date by which all conditions toward completion of the agreement were required to be satisfied - had been set for Aug. 24, already its fourth extension.
The first agreement was reached last September, with Centerra agreeing to pay ~$60M into government-administered environmental and health funds in return for an end to existing arbitration and guarantees of no future blocks on money transfers plus free movement for Centerra employees.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox