Centerra Gold, Kyrgyz extend Kumtor settlement deadline for fifth time

Centerra Gold (OTCPK:CAGDF) says it agrees to further extend a deadline with the government of Kyrgyz Republic until Nov. 2 in an attempt to reach an agreement on ending a long-running dispute over its Kumtor mining operations.

The first longstop date - the date by which all conditions toward completion of the agreement were required to be satisfied - had been set for Aug. 24, already its fourth extension.

The first agreement was reached last September, with Centerra agreeing to pay ~$60M into government-administered environmental and health funds in return for an end to existing arbitration and guarantees of no future blocks on money transfers plus free movement for Centerra employees.