Twitter seals Overwatch League content deal

Another streaming deal for esports brings the Overwatch League (NASDAQ:ATVI) to Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) in a multi-year coverage/content partnership.

ATVI is up 0.8% premarket; TWTR is down 0.6% .

The deal offers live streaming content as well as highlights, continuing with the league's All-Star Weekend this Saturday and Sunday at Blizzard Arena Los Angeles.

Twitter will have "near-real-time" video highlights of the All-Star matchups. Starting with the 209 season, a weekly preview show will stream live on Twitter. And Twitter will have near-real-time highlight clips from every match of the upcoming regular season, playoffs, Grand Finals and All-Star Weekend.