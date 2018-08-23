LexinFintech climbs 13% after Q2 revenue beat

LexinFintech Holdings (NASDAQ:LX) jumps 13% in premarket trading after the Chinese online consumer finance company posts Q2 total operating revenue of $269.5M, beating consensus by $17.1M.

Q2 total loan originations RMB 16.6B, up 68% from a year ago.

Q2 non-GAAP EBIT RMB 353.4M ($53.4M) vs. RMB 210.8M in Q1 and RMB 79.8M a year ago.

Q2 adjusted net income RMB 502.3M ($75.9M) vs. RMB 173.7M in Q1 and RMB 57.3M a year ago.

Sees FY2018 total loan origination of RMB 65B-RMB 75B, compared with RMB 80B guidance given on May 21. The Chinese government's recent actions to reduce financial risks have tightened liquidity in the P2P market, which has led to smaller players’ exiting from the industry, the company says.

Source: Press Release

Previously: LexinFintech beats on revenue (Aug. 23)