Sportsman's Warehouse +2% after earnings

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings (NASDAQ:SPWH) opens trading up 2.1% after the company tops Q2 revenue and EBITDA expectations. Net income was 3.3% of sales during the quarter, compared to 3.4% a year ago.

The retailer expects Q3 revenue of $220M to $228M vs. $227M consensus and EPS of $0.24 to $0.27 vs. $0.27 consensus. For the full year, Sportsman's sees revenue of $841M to $857M vs. $837M to $860M prior and $850M consensus.

