MercadoLibre announces pricing of $800M convertible senior note offering

MercadoLibre (MELI +1% ) has priced its previously announced offering of $800M of 2.00% Convertible Senior Notes due August 15, 2028. Closing date is August 24.

The company has granted the initial purchasers a 13-day option to purchase up to an additional $120M principal amount of notes.

Interest on the notes will be paid semiannually in arrears on February 15 and August 15 of each year at the rate of 2.00% per year, beginning on February 15, 2019.

The conversion rate for the notes will initially be 2.2553 shares of MercadoLibre's common stock per $1,000 principal amount of notes, which is equivalent to an initial conversion price of approximately $443.40 per share, representing premium of approximately 35% over the last reported sale price of $328.45 per share on The Nasdaq Global Select Market on August 21, 2018.

