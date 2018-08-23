Gritstone Oncology on deck for IPO

Emeryville, CA-based Gritstone Oncology (GRTS) has filed a preliminary prospectus for an $80M IPO.

The almost-clinical-stage biotech develops cancer immunotherapies designed to generate a therapeutic immune response by targeting tumor-specific neoantigens.

Lead candidate is GRANITE-001 for the treatment of solid tumors, including NSCLC, gastroesophageal, bladder and colorectal cancers. A Phase 1/2 study should launch in the coming months. Candidate #2 is SLATE-001, expected to enter the clinic in H2 2019.

2018 Financials (6 mo.)($M): Operating Expenses: 28.9 (+96.6%); Net Loss: (28.9) (-97.9%); Cash Burn: (27.1) (-108.5%).