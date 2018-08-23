Acacia, Finisar up as Piper sees return of China demand

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) is up 2.9% in early going, and Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR) up 6.7% , after Piper Jaffray upgrades each to Overweight from Neutral on signs of improving optical-equipment demand.

Analyst Troy Jensen sees easy comps for Acacia along with an improvement in demand from China to spur accelerating revenue growth; the company's leadership in certain products (Coherent DSPs, PiCs and DCOs) are the best way to play the 400G cycle, he writes. (h/t Bloomberg)

Finisar's also facing easy comps and a tailwind when the 400G cycle kicks in, he says.

He's boosted his price target on Acacia to $46, from $38, implying 17% upside. He's raising his price target on Finisar to $26 from $18, implying 31% upside.