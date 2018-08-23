Stocks edge higher despite new round of U.S.-China tariffs

Stocks open with slight gains, as investors will be watching for more clues on the path of interest rates with the start of the Fed's annual symposium at Jackson Hole; Dow flat, S&P +0.1% , Nasdaq +0.4% .

Another round of tariffs on imports from China - this one targeting $16B worth of goods - went into effect overnight despite a two-day summit in Washington between U.S. and Chinese officials.

European bourses trade near their flat lines, with U.K.'s FTSE and Germany's DAX both -0.1% while France's CAC flat; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei +0.2% and China's Shanghai Composite +0.4% .

Retailers again dominate earnings, with L Brands -9.7% but Williams-Sonoma +9.3% after reporting quarterly results.

Most sectors are lower in the early going, but the top-weighted tech sector ( +0.4% ) is outperforming, helping the broader market stay afloat.

U.S. WTI crude oil -0.6% at $67.44/bbl following yesterday's 3% spike.

Still ahead: new home sales, EIA natural gas inventory, KC Fed manufacturing