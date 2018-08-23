PAVmed down 18% on extended review timeline for CarpX device

Nano cap PAVmed (PAVM -18.1% ) is down on increased volume in response to its disclosure that it will resubmit its U.S. application seeking clearance for its CarpX device for the treatment of carpal tunnel syndrome.

It previously filed a 510(k) application using a commercially available carpal tunnel release device as a predicate (comparator). The FDA notified the company yesterday that the review team had failed to reach a consensus on the filing within the standard timeframe and recommended that it extend the review period with a resubmission (initiated today). It expects to complete the process in 30- 45 days. If rejected again, an appeal is likely.