Goldman reportedly shutting two Asia hedge funds: Bloomberg

Goldman Sachs (GS -0.7% ) is shutting two hedge funds run out of Asia, Bloomberg reports, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Together the funds manage about $1.4B in assets. They were run by Goldman partners Ryan Thall and Hideki Kinuhata. Thall is expected to start his own fund and Kinuhata is retiring, the people said.

Fickle demand for hedge fund-like products at a time when the industry is having a hard time outperforming benchmarks is part of the reason for the closures, Bloomberg reports.

