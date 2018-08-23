Deutsche Bank London threatens to sever business with Russia: Bloomberg

Deutsche Bank's (DB -2% ) London branch sent a letter in June to the Russian government saying the business relationship could end if Russia doesn't provide more information related to its know-your-customer procedures, Bloomberg reports, citing two people familiar with the matter.

The letter gave a 30-day deadline. Russia didn't answer the letter and Deutsche Bank didn't follow up on the initial request, according to the people.

The letter is part of a broader initiative at Deutsche to improve its KYC documentation; 20,00 similar letters had been sent, said a person with knowledge of the matter.

It's not clear if further action will be taken.

