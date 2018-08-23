More on Berry Petroleum Q2 results

Berry Petroleum (BRY +1.9% ) reports first quarterly results, post its IPO in July 2018, with Q2 adjusted net income of $9.2M as against loss of $4.8M last year

Adjusted EBITDA margin compressed ~520bps Y/Y to 36.4%

Realized Prices: Oil with hedge: $53.22/bbl (+13.3%); Natural gas: $2.12/Mcf (-22.6%); NGLs: $24.38/bbl (+7.3%)

Total production of 26.5MBoe/day (-23% Y/Y)

Capex of $39M, with majority directed to California development

FY18 Outlook: Production of ~27,000-30,000 Boe/day, with ~80% oil; operating expense of $17-$18.75/Boe; adjusted G&A between $3.25-$3.75/Boe

