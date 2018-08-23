Eros International +4.4% on Q1 profit topper

Eros International (NYSE:EROS) is up 4.4% after its fiscal Q1 profits beat expectations amid continuing growth in its paid streaming.

Revenue declined slightly and missed. But adjusted EPS of $0.07 beat an expected $0.02, and EBITDA of $19.2M topped expectations for $18.2M.

EBITDA margin expanded to 31.9% from a year-ago 26%.

Streaming service Eros Now has hit 113M registered users (across app/WAP/Web), and paying subscribers rose by 248% Y/Y to 10.1M. That figure was also up 27.8% from the prior quarter.

Eros released 14 films in the quarter (one medium budget, 13 small budget) vs. five films in the prior quarter (one high, one medium, three small budgets), continuing a shift toward smaller-budget content-driven films.

Eros reiterated guidance for 16M paying Eros Now subscribers by the end of fiscal 2019.

Net debt was $186.8M, vs. last quarter's $189.2M.

