DPW Holdings says hydroelectric dam to start in Q4 2018 to power crypto mining

DPW Holdings (DPW +0.5% ) says Valatie Falls, NY, hydroelectric dam will become operational in Q4 2018 to serve as a source of low-cost, renewable power for a new co-located cryptocurrency mining farm to be built and operated by DPW's Super Crypto Mining subsidiary.

The 1-MW Valatie Falls dam, originally built in 1983, was purchased in March 2018 by Valatie Falls Hydro, using debt financing provided by DPW unit Digital Power Lending.

DPW's Super Crypto Mining unit plans to build a new crypto mining farm at the site using its proprietary AntEater miner.

Source: Press Release

