SQM -3% as Q2 earnings fail to excite investors

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (SQM -3.4% ) is sharply lower despite reporting Y/Y improvements in H1 and Q2 earnings and revenues.

H1 earnings rose to $0.94/ADR from $0.78 in the prior-year period with revenues rising 13% to $1.15B from $1.02B in the previous year; for Q2, earnings jumped to $0.51/ADR from $0.38 on revenues of $639M, up 26% from $505M in the year-ago quarter.

SQM expects H2 lithium sales volume to rise nearly 50% vs. H1, bringing total sales volume past 50K metric tons during FY 2018; prices could be slightly lower in H2 than in H1 but significantly higher than last year's average.

SQM says its specialty plant nutrition and iodine businesses both reported record sales volume during Q2 and are on target to reach record sales volumes for the full year; Q2 iodine prices rose more than 25% Y/Y.