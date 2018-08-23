Bayer says Monsanto sued by 8,000 plaintiffs on glyphosate

Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY -2.3% ) says the number of U.S. lawsuits brought against Monsanto has climbed to ~8,000 from 5,200 previously, after the newly acquired company was ordered to pay $289M damages for not warning of alleged cancer risks of glyphosate-based weedkillers.

"These numbers may rise or fall over time but our view is that the number is not indicative of the merits of the plaintiffs’ cases," Bayer CEO Werner Baumann told analysts in a conference call today.

Bayer also reportedly said it sees no reason to re-evaluate the legal risks from Monsanto following the glyphosate jury verdict.