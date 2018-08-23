More on Huazhu Group Q2 results

Huazhu Group (HTHT +1.4% ) reports Q2 revenue growth of 25.9% Y/Y to $381M.

Net revenues from leased and owned hotels were $287.1M (+23.2% Y/Y) & Net revenues from manachised and franchised hotels were $93.1M (+36.7% Y/Y).

Operating margin increased 470 bps to 26.6%.

The occupancy rate for all hotels in operation was 89.6%.

Huazhu opened 147 hotels, including 7 leased hotels and 140 manachised and franchised hotels.

Also, closed a total of 61 hotels, including 7 leased hotels and 54 manachised and franchised hotels.

The Company had 673 leased hotels, 3,024 manachised hotels, and 206 franchised hotels in operation in 384 cities.

The number of hotel rooms in operation totaled 393,417 (+9.4% Y/Y)

Operating cash inflow was $172.3M; cash, equivalents and restricted cash of $678.1M.

The Company had a total debt balance of $1.25B.

Q3 Outlook: Net revenues to grow 10.5-12.5% Y/Y.

2018 Outlook: Net revenues growth of 18-22%; Gross hotel opening to 680-730 & hotel closure of ~240.

Previously: Huazhu beats by $0.03, beats on revenue (Aug. 22)