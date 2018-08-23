UBS not dazzled by Tesla teardown

UBS says the results of its teardown of a Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Model 3 assembled in 2017 were disappointing for a $49K car.

"Our teardown experts noted numerous Model 3 quality issues including inconsistent gaps & flushness throughout the car, missing bolts, loose tolerances, and uneven & misaligned spot welds," writes analyst Colin Langan.

The UBS warning follows a separate report from Business Insider on customer complaints of quality and service issues, which is a break from the high marks Tesla has been earning from Consumer Reports on the customer satisfaction end.

While UBS has a Sell rating on Tesla, it has also highlighted the "next-gen, military-grade tech" that puts the company years ahead of its peers. The sticking point for UBS is the lower margins on the Model 3 than anticipated.