Revenue growth, lower taxes help boost banks' Q2 net income: FDIC report

FDIC-insured commercial banks and savings institutions posted Q2 net income of $60.2B, up 25% Y/Y, driven by higher net operating revenue and lower effective tax rates, according to an FDIC report.

Net interest income of $134.1B rose 8.7% from a year ago; net interest margin of 3.38% rose 16 basis points Y/Y.

Net charge-offs of $11.7B rose 4% Y/Y, while the net charge-off rate remained stable at 0.48%.

Average return on assets were 1.37% vs. 1.13% a year earlier.

About 3.8% of institutions were unprofitable, compared with 4.3% a year ago.

Assets of problem banks declined to $54.4B from $56.4B.

During Q2, the number of FDIC-insured institutions fell by 65 to 5,542

