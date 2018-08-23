More on Fly Leasing Q2 results

Fly Leasing (FLY +6.6% ) reports strong Q2 results based on a substantial increase in operating lease rental revenue and a combination of end of lease income and gains resulting from aircraft trading.

Operating lease revenue of $99.3M (+25.4% Y/Y); operating lease rental revenue of $89.2M (+9.9%).

Adjusted net income margin expanded from 6.4% last year to 24.6%, reflecting positive fleet activities, improvements in business and share repurchases.

At quarter end, average age of the portfolio was 6.8 years; 85 aircraft on lease were generating annualized rental revenue of ~ $367.1M, and lease utilization factor was 99.7%.

Previously: Fly Leasing beats by $0.21, beats on revenue (Aug. 23)