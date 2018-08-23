More on Toro Company's Q3 results

The Toro Company (TTC -2.1% ) reported Q3 revenue growth of 4.4% Y/Y to $655.82M reflecting a 9.5% increase in Residential segment sales and Includes international sales of $142.53M (+2.2% Y/Y).

Sales by segment: Professional $482.49M (+2.9% Y/Y); Residential $166.51M (+9.5% Y/Y) reflecting favorable weather and strong channel demand for walk power and zero-turn riding mower categories; and Others $6.81M (-6% Y/Y).

Q3 Gross margin declined by 50 bps to 35.6% and operating margin improved by 20 bps to 14.2%.

SG&A expenses were $140.76M (+1.3% Y/Y) and as percent of sale 21.4%, down by 70bps.

Accounts receivable were $219.5M (-1% Y/Y). Net inventories were $364.5M (+4.4% Y/Y) due to slightly elevated WIP inventory levels across multiple businesses caused by supply challenges. Trade payables were $229M (+8.3% Y/Y).

Net cash provided by operating activities was $259.34M, compared to $276.64M a year ago, and Cash and cash equivalents was at $250.87M as of August 3, 2018.

Company has implemented price increases across the businesses and expects to realize the full effect of current pricing and productivity measures in FY19.

FY18 Outlook: Adj. EPS $2.66-2.69 and revenue growth of ~4%.

